Scenes from Dunwoody’s Veterans Day Tribute
The city of Dunwoody held its annual Veterans Day Tribute Nov. 11 at Brook Run Park. The following are some images from the ceremony, which was held at the park’s Veterans Memorial.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
A color guard from the Dunwoody High School JROTC program.
U.S. Rep. Karen Handel speaks to the crowd while master of ceremonies Michael Carlson looks on. Carlson is a Georgia National Guard captain and a Dunwoody Police lieutenant.
Guest speaker George “Chip” Stewart is a 1989 Dunwoody High graduate who recently retired after 23 years in the Army.