Dunwoody council approves contract for Nature Center pavilion

The Dunwoody City Council unanimously approved at its Nov. 13 meeting a contract not to exceed $665,000 for the construction of a pavilion at the Dunwoody Nature Center.

The city will pay for only $400,000 of the contract while the nonprofit Nature Center will cover the remaining costs.

The city in April approved $200,000 for the Nature Center through its Facilities Improvement Partnership Program for the pavilion.

An additional $200,000 was approved in October after DNC Executive Director Alan Mothner told the council the estimate for the pavilion far exceeded the original 2016 estimate of $300,000.

The Nature Center operates in the city-owned park as part of a public-private partnership with the city.

Mothner has said the pavilion is needed to allow for more programming, including Boy Scout and Girl Scout troop meetings and school field trips. Opportunities for renting the facility out for corporate events also would be available.

Mothner has said the Nature Center’s space now is so limited that when there is inclement weather, there is nowhere to put visitors. The pavilion, which will be enclosed in glass and built on the hill overlooking the center’s meadow, will provide that much needed space.

Preliminary plans were to have the pavilion open by next spring.

The Nature Center is also undertaking a $2.6 million capital campaign.