A new park opens in Buckhead’s Peachtree Park

A new neighborhood park has opened in Peachtree Park, a neighborhood located between Piedmont Road and Ga. 400 south of Peachtree Road.

The new park brings community space to the neighborhood, adding to a trail and a community garden that had been previously installed, Peter Davis, president of the Friends of Peachtree Park group, said.

“It’s an urban neighborhood. We’re an island, surrounded by development,” Davis said. “This 1.2 acres is the largest space we have and it’s quite a useful neighborhood amenity.”

The new park, which includes 0.19 acres of land purchased by the city, will serve as an entrance to the trail, which runs from the end of Burke Road to Darlington Commons Court. The opening of the new park was marked with a ribbon-cutting led by District 7 Councilmember Howard Shook.

One of the main goals of the trail is to provide a place for recreation, Davis said. Along the trail are 10 “fit stations,” which are simple equipment stations that allow users to preform basic exercises like pull-ups, sit-ups and push-ups. The park’s new master plan calls for 10 more fit stations for the trail, Davis said.

Also in the master plan are proposals to add native plants in the park along the trail, protect trees and remove invasive and non-native species. The friends group is working to secure a grant to fund the landscaping.

The master plan also includes concepts for a “story circle” that could serve as a venue for community lectures, scout gatherings or acoustic concerts; a public art component in the form of painted bird houses; and artifacts that highlight the history of the nearby railroad.

Signs that provide information on wildlife and plants have been installed along the trail to provide an educational component, Davis said. Some also provide information on the history of the rail lines that run along the neighborhood.

The 0.19-acre parcel, purchased by the city as part of the Buckhead Collection plan, aims to bring more green space to the area.

The city purchased the land for $289,000 in July 2016 so it could be used as a public park. The trail and community garden were already created at the time of the purchase.

The friends group was established seven years ago and has spent more than $100,000 on the park and trail, using funds from the estate of resident John Pattillo, Park Pride and NPU-B, Davis said.