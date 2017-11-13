North Fulton transportation plan seeks public comment

The North Fulton Comprehensive Transportation Plan is nearing completion, and planners are accepting public comment on its draft recommendations through Nov. 29.

The CTP is an attempt to take a regional approach at setting priorities on a wide range of transportation improvements, both short-term and long-term, in north Fulton’s six cities: Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell. The current version is an update from a previous effort in 2010.

The CTP looks ahead 25 years, a timeframe that has it mostly, but not exclusively, sticking to road and multiuse path projects. Mass transit possibilities are mostly left to a separate but related study — also wrapping soon — called the Fulton County Transit Master Plan.

The CTP is not rehashing improvements that are already funded, such as those on the project list of the recently approved transportation special local option sales tax. Instead, it’s about planning for a future TSPLOST or other funding. It also establishes guiding principles, such as “connectivity” of trail systems.

The CTP is a $1.25 million study, of which Sandy Springs is paying $67,000. The Sandy Springs City Council got a presentation of the draft recommendations at its Nov. 7 meeting and is expected to vote on whether to adopt the plan at its Dec. 5 meeting.

The recommendations appear to have no significant changes since a community input meeting held in Sandy Springs in August.

Among the CTP proposals for Sandy Springs in the nearer term are widening Hammond Drive and adding bicycle and pedestrian amenities. Another is further extending the PATH400 multiuse trail from its current Buckhead segment. Current plans would take that trail into Sandy Springs and, as part of the state’s reconstruction of the Ga. 400/I-285 interchange, bring it through the Medical Center to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road. The CTP proposes extending PATH400 further along Peachtree-Dunwoody to Abernathy Road.

As a longer-term idea, the CTP proposes such multiuse trails along all of Ga. 400 and I-285 within the city.

Other concepts include: Turning Roswell Road into a “boulevard” with a median and bike lanes, as proposed in the city’s recent Next Ten planning effort; building a “limited access” road over Ga. 400 between Glenlake Parkway and the North Springs MARTA Station; and adding bicycle and pedestrian improvements to the Peachtree-Dunwoody Road corridor and streets in the Powers Ferry Landing area.

To view the draft recommendations and comment on them, see northfultonctp.com.