Sen. Millar: Confederate memorials likely to stay

State Sen. Fran Millar (R-Dunwoody) said he believes no major action will be taken in the next legislative session to remove Confederate memorials from public places.

“If anything happens … I believe the only thing that could happen is a commission is formed,” he said, during a legislative update to the Dunwoody Homeowners Association at its Nov. 5 meeting “There will be a lot of talk, but I don’t look for the monuments to come down anytime soon.”

Millar said while he predicts the Confederate memorials will remain, he also expects that contextual information will be added to them in the future to provide the public with more history about the Civil War and slavery.

The DeKalb County Commission approved a resolution last month asking its legal counsel to find a way to remove or relocate a Confederate memorial located outside the former DeKalb Courthouse in the Decatur square. But who actually owns the memorial — the county or a private entity — is still being researched.

The memorial was erected in 1908 by the A. Evans Camp of Confederate Veterans and Agnes Lee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

State law prohibits the removal of Confederate monuments. The Georgia chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans has hired a lobbyist for the upcoming legislative session, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.