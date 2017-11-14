‘Sparkle Sandy Springs’ event to be city’s new holiday tradition

“Sparkle Sandy Springs,” a month-long December display of lit and decorated miniature houses, will debut Dec. 3 and is intended to kick off a new city holiday tradition.

The 7-foot-tall houses will be on display at Heritage Sandy Springs, with decorations created by local nonprofits and businesses, and also by the Atlanta street artist known as sQuishiepuss.

The display is a collaboration with Sandy Springs Hospitality & Tourism.

“We love the tradition of gingerbread houses for the holidays, but wanted a display that we could light up and exhibit outdoors,” said Jennifer Cruce, the executive director of Hospitality & Tourism. “By creating small (4-by-7-foot) wooden houses, we’ve provided a canvas for some artistic expression from some of our schools and local businesses and we can have them on display for almost a month. We hope to be able to do this year after year.”

Sparkle Sandy Springs will debut Sunday, Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m. at Heritage’s Entertainment Lawn, 6110 Blue Stone Road. The opening event will feature a fire pit, food trucks and music from the Riverwood International Charter School Band, the Ridgeview Charter Chamber Orchestra, and the School of Rock Atlanta House Band.

The houses and surrounding lawn area will have decorative lighting and remain open for public viewing through Dec. 31. The opening and the ongoing display are free.

The miniature houses are currently off-site as they are decorated. People and organizations decorating the houses include: Abernathy Arts Center, Community Assistance Center, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, Mount Vernon Presbyterian School, North Springs Charter High School, Painting with a Twist, Riverwood International Charter School, sQuishiepuss and Trader Joe’s.

For more information, see visitsandysprings.org.