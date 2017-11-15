Bobby Jones Golf Course renovation begins

Renovation of the Bobby Jones Golf Course at Memorial Park in Buckhead has begun. The $23 million renovation is being overseen by a nonprofit foundation and includes changing the 18-hole course to a reversible 9-hole course.

The course will remain closed until fall 2018, when the renovation is projected to be completed, a press release said.

The formerly city-owned golf course was transferred to the state in a 2016 land swap. A new clubhouse is being built as part of the renovation and it will house the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame. The fate of the current clubhouse has been a source of concern and a local group has proposed converting it into a chamber music recital hall.

The foundation is working in partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation, the city of Atlanta and the PATH Foundation to create trails and paths that will circle the new facility and connect to existing trails, the press release said.

The city on Nov. 1 put out a request for proposals to build a 12-foot-wide, multi-use concrete trail along Woodward Way, which runs along the park, beginning at Northside Drive and ending at the existing BeltLine Trail near Colonial Homes Drive, according to the RFP document.