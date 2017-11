Brookhaven mayor hosting Nov. 16 town hall

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will host a town hall meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, from 7 to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road in Brookhaven.

This month’s town hall meeting will feature reports from various city department directors and an open forum question and answer session.

Ernst will host an additional town hall meeting Dec. 21.