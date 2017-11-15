Brookhaven’s 4004 Summit office tower now open

The city of Brookhaven recently signed off on the occupancy of 4004 Summit, a 15-story office tower located at 4004 Perimeter Summit Parkway off I-285, and its developers are now seeking tenants.
“We represent the largest block of Class A office space in this area,” Randy Holmes, principal with developer Seven Oaks Co., said in a city-issued press release. “The Perimeter market has long since been the land of the large corporate presence. Now we are focused on securing leases with major corporate tenants.”
Seven Oaks is working with CBRE to lease the 355,000-square-foot building.
The new office tower is part of the Perimeter Summit office complex, which includes 1.8 million square feet of Class A office space. Companies that have recently located in Perimeter Summit include The Weather Co. and Sysnet Global Solutions.
Construction on 4004 Summit began nearly two years ago. The developers and DeKalb County say the county has enough sewer capacity to support full occupancy.
“DeKalb County has available capacity for growth in most areas of our sewer system,” DeKalb County Deputy Chief Operating Officer Ted Rhinehart said in the city’s press release. “This year we have made significant investments and progress in inspecting, repairing and cleaning the system. Seven
Oaks is a good example of a large developer planning and communicating well in advance, and then working closely with both the city and the county as the project progressed, to ensure success.”
Decide DeKalb, the county economic development authority, granted more than $6 million in tax breaks to Seven Oaks in 2015, which came as a surprise to city officials at the time. The city part of the tax break was $537,000.
Chad Boles
November 16, 2017 at 5:32 am
“DeKalb County say the county has enough sewer capacity to support full occupancy.”
DeKalb County has had twice as many sewer spills in 2017 as it did in 2016. This is the last year of the 2010 Consent Decree signed by both the EPD and DeKalb County agreeing to an $1.3B sewer repair, of which they’ve only spent about $600M. As usual, DeKalb County tells only half the story. Capacity (the diameter of the pipe) is fine, but they’re all disconnected from each other, and the manholes connecting them, because the pipes have sagged from 50 years of settlement.
The $6M tax give-away could have built out the Silver Lake system which is leaking at EVERY manhole, and the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA sewer system down to Buford Highway, but oh well, we must bend at the alter of progress and ‘economic development’.
The Consent Decree encourages DeKalb County to deny any sewer permits if a flow model hasn’t been created. There is no flow model because storm-water floods into the broken pipes, therefore, making a calibration measurement impossible.
Our sewer systems are broken and crumbling as DeKalb County’s obligation and commitment goes uncompleted and unnoticed because it’s all downstream in the Peachtree Creek and Nancy Creek, the two most polluted streams in north DeKalb.