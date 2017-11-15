Brookhaven’s 4004 Summit office tower now open

The city of Brookhaven recently signed off on the occupancy of 4004 Summit, a 15-story office tower located at 4004 Perimeter Summit Parkway off I-285, and its developers are now seeking tenants.

“We represent the largest block of Class A office space in this area,” Randy Holmes, principal with developer Seven Oaks Co., said in a city-issued press release. “The Perimeter market has long since been the land of the large corporate presence. Now we are focused on securing leases with major corporate tenants.”

Seven Oaks is working with CBRE to lease the 355,000-square-foot building.

The new office tower is part of the Perimeter Summit office complex, which includes 1.8 million square feet of Class A office space. Companies that have recently located in Perimeter Summit include The Weather Co. and Sysnet Global Solutions.

Construction on 4004 Summit began nearly two years ago. The developers and DeKalb County say the county has enough sewer capacity to support full occupancy.

“DeKalb County has available capacity for growth in most areas of our sewer system,” DeKalb County Deputy Chief Operating Officer Ted Rhinehart said in the city’s press release. “This year we have made significant investments and progress in inspecting, repairing and cleaning the system. Seven

Oaks is a good example of a large developer planning and communicating well in advance, and then working closely with both the city and the county as the project progressed, to ensure success.”

Decide DeKalb, the county economic development authority, granted more than $6 million in tax breaks to Seven Oaks in 2015, which came as a surprise to city officials at the time. The city part of the tax break was $537,000.