Dunwoody Police seek help in homicide case

Dunwoody police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of the killing of Agustin Contreras Pulido.

The 27-year-old man’s body was found Oct. 4 in the 4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway. The police did not provide any other information.

Anyone with information about the victim or the incident is asked to call Atlanta Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477 or the Dunwoody Police Department at 678-382-6900.