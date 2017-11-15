Sandy Springs mayor visits D.C. to talk transportation woes

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul reported to the City Council Nov. 7 that he had visited Washington, D.C., in late October to complain to various officials about red tape cities face in permitting of federally funded transportation projects.

He said he met with members of Congress and U.S. Department of Transportation officials, and had a lengthy stop at the White House to talk with intergovernmental affairs staff. The White House staff members were receptive, he said, because they said that after a current tax reform proposal, the Trump administration’s next effort will be an infrastructure program package.