‘Tiny Home Quick Build’ coming to Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park

Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park has been selected as the site of the Don’t Count Me Out (DCMO) Thanksgiving Tiny Home Quick Build, beginning Friday, Nov. 17.

Volunteers will build an entire tiny home in one weekend, from Nov. 17-19, under the direction of Randy Jones of “Incredible Tiny Homes,” featured on HGTV, Tiny House Hunters and Nifty Homestead, according to a city press release.

The home will remain on display at Blackburn Park for one week before it is donated to a participant who successfully completed the DCMO Empowerment/Survival Retreat as a result of Atlanta Municipal Court Judge Terrinee Gundy’s Bailout-Release Program.

“This is an exciting program that seems to address social and economic issues in a constructive and innovative way,” said Councilmember Bates Mattison said in the release. “I am very happy we could host this event right here in Brookhaven.”

Through DCMO’s programs like the Bailout and Empowerment Survival retreats, persons are released from jail for low-level misdemeanors like jaywalking or driving without a license.

“Helping others attain a new beginning, especially those who have been counted out by the world, has been a passion of mine for as long as I can remember,” said DCMO Executive Director Monique James in the press release. “We believe that building and sustaining strong communities helps everyone. Our mission is to provide positive outlets that stimulate personal growth for at-risk young people and their parents.”

Those wanting to participate in the Tiny House Quick Build in Blackburn Park at 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road can do so by visiting http://www.dontcountmeoutusa.org/register-to-volunteer.html.

For more information about DCMO, visit http://www.dontcountmeoutusa.org/

For more information about Atlanta Municipal Court Judge Terrinee Gundy, visit https://www.nationbuildersconference.com/judge-terrinee-gundy.html

For more information about Randy Jones of Incredible Tiny Homes, visit http://www.incredibletinyhomes.com/