Dunwoody approves cellphone micro-antenna deal

Dunwoody’s mayor and City Council last month approved a five-year agreement allowing AT&T to attach micro-antenna systems equipment on city-owned property, such as utility and traffic signal poles and in the right of way. The equipment is intended to improve cellular service to Dunwoody area residents.

The agreement allows AT&T to install its own equipment rather than using third-party providers Crown Castle and Mobilitie, according to a memo to the council from City Manager Eric Linton. As part of the agreement, AT&T will pay the city $500 a year for each city-owned property it uses to install its equipment.