Light Up Dunwoody holiday tradition set for Nov. 19

The annual Light Up Dunwoody event sponsored by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association kicks off the holiday season with a Christmas tree and menorah lighting at the Cheek Spruill Farm House, 5455 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A Christmas Village will be set up at the farm house where Santa will welcome children to sit on his lap and a Santa sleigh with reindeer will also be on display. Attendees are asked to bring their own cameras to take photos.

The tree and menorah lighting takes place at 5:45 p.m. Vendors will be on site selling holiday gifts and refreshments.

The event is free and open to the public.