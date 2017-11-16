Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Dyana Bagby Posted by on November 16, 2017.

Light Up Dunwoody holiday tradition set for Nov. 19

The annual Light Up Dunwoody event sponsored by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association kicks off the holiday season with a Christmas tree and menorah lighting at the Cheek Spruill Farm House, 5455 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A Christmas Village will be set up at the farm house where Santa will welcome children to sit on his lap and a Santa sleigh with reindeer will also be on display. Attendees are asked to bring their own cameras to take photos.

The tree and menorah lighting takes place at 5:45 p.m. Vendors will be on site selling holiday gifts and refreshments.

The event is free and open to the public.

Dyana Bagby

About Dyana Bagby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*