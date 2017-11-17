22 City Springs rental submissions so far

In its first five days of event booking, City Springs received 22 rental submissions, according to the city of Sandy Springs.

The new arts-focused civic center began taking reservations Nov. 13 for cultural performances and public and private events ahead of a September 2018 opening. Available facilities include a 1,100-seat theater, a smaller “black-box” theater, a large outdoor park, a rooftop terrace, and several interior rooms and spaces.

The 22 rental inquiries so far could be for any or all of those spaces. The city cannot divulge the identities of any performers pending signed contracts, said city spokesperson Sharon Kraun. City Springs also has a management company that is actively booking major performances.

A $220 million public-private partnership, City Springs also includes a new City Hall, a residential complex and commercial space. It is under construction on a site bordered by Roswell Road, Johnson Ferry Road, Mount Vernon Highway and Sandy Springs Circle.

The city intends City Springs to be a major cultural center and created rental rates intended to make the venue affordable and accessible to all types of local events.

For more information, see citysprings.com.