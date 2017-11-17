Dunwoody kicking off Arts & Culture Plan initiative

The city of Dunwoody is kicking off its community-driven “Create Dunwoody” initiative to develop an Arts & Culture Plan that “supports quality of life, vibrant public spaces and economic development” with a public meeting set for Nov. 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at City Hall, 41 Perimeter Center East.

The goal is to “recognize existing cultural elements, get input and inspiration on potential improvements, identify priorities and engage partners for collaboration,” according to a city press release.

“Robust arts and culture and vibrant public spaces make cities more attractive places to live, work, and play. Across the country, cities and towns with a strong cultural environment and active public spaces are shown to be highly desirable places to live, have thriving non-profit organizations, and support robust retail and businesses,” according to the press release.

The City Council recently approved spending nearly $86,000 for an Arts & Culture Master Plan that will serve as a policy guide for the next two decades to outline ways the city can offer residents and visitors quality arts and cultural experiences.

The city is also asking community members to participate in an Arts & Culture survey to help collect public input and ideas which will contribute to the master plan development. Those interested in participating can visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CreateDunwoody .