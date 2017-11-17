Transform 285/400 traffic changes through Nov. 22

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

This round of work includes daytime closures. However, GDOT is also avoiding major lane closures Nov. 22-27 to avoid making Thanksgiving traffic worse. Work schedules may change based on conditions and weather.

I-285 lane closures

Nov. 18: Westbound ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane and left shoulder, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Nov. 20-21: Northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Spalding Drive, one right flex lane/shoulder (flex lanes are shoulders used as lanes during rush hour), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 22: Northbound from North Springs MARTA Station, one right flex lane/shoulder (flex lanes are shoulders used as lanes during rush hour), 7 a.m. to noon.

Lake Forrest Drive lane closures

Nov. 20-21: Between Allen Road and Northwood Drive, flagging operation affecting one right lane and right shoulder, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. That is for tree-clearing and landscape preparation. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. That is for tree-clearing and utility relocation work. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.