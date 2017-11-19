Quick Bites: Food & Drink news

Salad chain opens in Sandy Springs

A Salata salad restaurant has opened in Sandy Springs’ Glenridge Point shopping center.

The Houston-based chain calls itself a “next-generation salad bar,” featuring made-to-order salads or salad wraps. Salata is located at 860 Johnson Ferry Road, near the Pill Hill medical center area. For more information, see salata.com or call 470-233-7493.

Battle & Brew under new ownership, will reopen

After briefly closing, Battle & Brew, a popular Sandy Springs bar and restaurant known for hosting video game tournaments and trivia, announced on social media it has been purchased by a new owner and will reopen.

Located at 5920 Roswell Road, Battle & Brew closed on Nov. 5, but announced on Nov. 7 it will reopen under new ownership.