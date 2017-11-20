Brookhaven approves $40.7 million budget for 2018

The Brookhaven City Council on Nov. 14 unanimously approved its 2018 in the amount of $40.7 million.

The general fund budget, which funds the day-to-day operations of the city, totals $26 million, a 2.8 percent increase from the 2017 revised budget.

“This budget provides the resources we need to continue the progress on the plans and projects the City has approved during its five years,” Mayor John Ernst said in a prepared statement. “The year 2018 will be known as Brookhaven’s year of action.”

“The FY 2018 budget funds a full-service police department, maintains 13 parks with 3 pools and 2 recreation centers; and invests in paving, sidewalk and stormwater upgrades at $777 per capita,” City Manager Christian Sigman said in a prepared statement. “Next year’s budget supports the Brookhaven’s existing planning documents, created with public input and is reflective of prudent financial and operational management.”

Other features on the FY 2018 Budget include:

The 2.74 millage rate is unchanged.

The 2018 year-end General Fund reserve remains at 25 percent of expenditures.

$2.5 million is dedicated for the 2018 paving program.

Parks Master Plan implementation funding is proposed at $1.2 million.

The establishment of the Brookhaven Tourism Department.

Funding for the construction of Phase I of the Peachtree Creek Greenway set to begin in the second quarter 2018.

The approved budget can be found online at http://www.brookhavenga.gov/city-departments/finance/2018-proposed-budget.