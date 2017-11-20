Brookhaven Police blotter, Oct. 29-Nov. 5

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Oct. 29 through Nov. 5. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct.29, in the early morning, someone reported a theft of services.
700 block of Town Boulevard — On Oct. 29, at noon, a car was illegally entered.
3400 block of Durden Drive — On Oct. 30, in the evening, two people were arrested on burglary charges.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 31, in the early morning, two cars were broken into.
4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Oct. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of burglary charges.
Assault
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.
1500 block of Rivers Edge Trail — On Oct. 29, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.
1200 block of Gail Drive — On Oct. 30, in the evening, a simple battery incident was reported.
1500 block of Brookhaven Trace — On Oct. 31, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence.
3100 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 31, at night, three women were arrested and accused of battery charges.
1400 block of Dresden Drive — On Nov. 1, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 3, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault and public drunkenness.
4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 3, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 3, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence.
Arrests
3400 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 30, in the early morning, a person was arrested and accused of an after-hours sale at a private club.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 30, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct charges.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 30, in the evening, two people were arrested and accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
1200 block of Curtis Drive — On Oct. 30, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Oct. 31, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct charges.
1300 block of Cliff Valley Way — On Oct. 31, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
2700 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, in the early morning, two people were arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
1800 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
2900 block of Redding Road — On Nov. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of interference while a woman was arrested and accused of reckless driving charges.
4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Nov. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
1600 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 3, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license/
1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering the life of a child.
1500 block of Dresden Drive — On Nov. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
1600 block of Tullie Circle — On Nov. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Nov. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of urban camping.
1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of transactions with drug-related paraphernalia.
Other Incidents
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 29, in the morning, a peeping tom incident was reported.
1300 block of Cliff Valley Way — On Nov. 1, at night, a custody interference incident was reported.