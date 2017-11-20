Brookhaven Police blotter, Oct. 29-Nov. 5

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Oct. 29 through Nov. 5. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct.29, in the early morning, someone reported a theft of services.

700 block of Town Boulevard — On Oct. 29, at noon, a car was illegally entered.

3400 block of Durden Drive — On Oct. 30, in the evening, two people were arrested on burglary charges.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 31, in the early morning, two cars were broken into.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Oct. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of burglary charges.

Assault

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.

1500 block of Rivers Edge Trail — On Oct. 29, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

1200 block of Gail Drive — On Oct. 30, in the evening, a simple battery incident was reported.

1500 block of Brookhaven Trace — On Oct. 31, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence.

3100 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 31, at night, three women were arrested and accused of battery charges.

1400 block of Dresden Drive — On Nov. 1, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 3, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault and public drunkenness.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 3, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 3, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence.

Arrests

3400 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 30, in the early morning, a person was arrested and accused of an after-hours sale at a private club.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 30, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct charges.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 30, in the evening, two people were arrested and accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

1200 block of Curtis Drive — On Oct. 30, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Oct. 31, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct charges.

1300 block of Cliff Valley Way — On Oct. 31, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, in the early morning, two people were arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

1800 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2900 block of Redding Road — On Nov. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of interference while a woman was arrested and accused of reckless driving charges.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Nov. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1600 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 3, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license/

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering the life of a child.

1500 block of Dresden Drive — On Nov. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1600 block of Tullie Circle — On Nov. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Nov. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of urban camping.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of transactions with drug-related paraphernalia.

Other Incidents

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 29, in the morning, a peeping tom incident was reported.

1300 block of Cliff Valley Way — On Nov. 1, at night, a custody interference incident was reported.