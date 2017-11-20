Buckhead police blotter, Oct. 15-28

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.
Aggravated Assault
700 block of Morosgo Drive — Oct. 15
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 16
4600 block of Wieuca Road — Oct. 16
300 block of Pharr Road — Oct. 16
1300 block of Hoffman Lane — Oct. 16
3200 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 24
I-75/I-85 — Oct. 25
Burglary
1100 block of Liberty Parkway — Oct. 15
1000 block of Stovall Boulevard — Oct. 17
100 block of Peachtree Way — Oct. 18
2100 block of Rando Lane — Oct. 18
400 block of Lindbergh Place — Oct. 19
3000 block of Stone Gate Drive — Oct. 19
400 block of Northside Circle— Oct. 19
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 20
700 block of Darlington Circle — Oct. 22
100 block of East Andrews Drive — Oct. 23
500 block of Bishop Street — Oct. 23
600 block of Darlington Circle — Oct. 24
3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Oct. 24
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct. 24
3200 block of Roswell Road — Oct. 27
Robbery
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 16
1100 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Oct.19
3500 block of Northside Parkway — Oct. 20
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 20
3400 block of Lakeside Drive — Oct. 24
700 block of Fountainhead Lane — Oct. 27
100 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Oct. 28
Larceny
Between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21, 42 larcenies from vehicles were reported in Zone 2 and 40 cases of larceny and shoplifting were reported. Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28, 52 larcenies from vehicles were reported in Zone 2 and 30 cases of larceny and shoplifting were reported.
Auto Theft
There were 14 auto thefts reported in Zone 2 between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21.
There were 13 auto theft reported in Zone 2 between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28.