Buckhead police blotter, Oct. 15-28

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.

Aggravated Assault

700 block of Morosgo Drive — Oct. 15

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 16

4600 block of Wieuca Road — Oct. 16

300 block of Pharr Road — Oct. 16

1300 block of Hoffman Lane — Oct. 16

3200 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 24

I-75/I-85 — Oct. 25

Burglary

1100 block of Liberty Parkway — Oct. 15

1000 block of Stovall Boulevard — Oct. 17

100 block of Peachtree Way — Oct. 18

2100 block of Rando Lane — Oct. 18

400 block of Lindbergh Place — Oct. 19

3000 block of Stone Gate Drive — Oct. 19

400 block of Northside Circle— Oct. 19

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 20

700 block of Darlington Circle — Oct. 22

100 block of East Andrews Drive — Oct. 23

500 block of Bishop Street — Oct. 23

600 block of Darlington Circle — Oct. 24

3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Oct. 24

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct. 24

3200 block of Roswell Road — Oct. 27

Robbery

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 16

1100 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Oct.19

3500 block of Northside Parkway — Oct. 20

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 20

3400 block of Lakeside Drive — Oct. 24

700 block of Fountainhead Lane — Oct. 27

100 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Oct. 28

Larceny

Between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21, 42 larcenies from vehicles were reported in Zone 2 and 40 cases of larceny and shoplifting were reported. Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28, 52 larcenies from vehicles were reported in Zone 2 and 30 cases of larceny and shoplifting were reported.

Auto Theft

There were 14 auto thefts reported in Zone 2 between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21.

There were 13 auto theft reported in Zone 2 between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28.