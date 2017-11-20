Dunwoody holding public meeting on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard redevelopment

The public is invited to attend a public meeting on Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss the small area study for the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Area from I-285 to Winters Chapel Road. The study is intended to establish a community-based vision and action plan to guide investments and improvements within the study area.

The study is expected to to assess the subject area’s current land use patterns, transportation patterns and urban design elements, including pedestrian and transit access; access to retail and neighborhood services; diversity of dwelling types; and design for healthy living and social interaction.

This study looks to re-imagine parcels along the Peachtree Industrial and I-285 corridors for:

Redevelopment opportunities.

Parks and open spaces,

Sidewalks and multi-use trails,

Street connectivity.

Economic development,