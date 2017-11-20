Dunwoody Police blotter, Oct. 29-Nov. 5

From Dunwoody Police reports dated Oct. 29 through Nov. 5. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Oct. 29, a woman reported her Apple laptop stolen and iPad destroyed.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Oct. 29, in the afternoon, a woman said her wallet was pickpocketed.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 29, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting from a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 29, in the evening, an 18-year-old male was arrested and accused of trying to steal a pair of Adidas shorts from a department store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 29, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of stealing a printer from a discount superstore. A Samsung phone is still missing.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Oct. 29, sometime in the evening, a woman reported items missing from her car. A suspect, a juvenile, was arrested and the items were recovered.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 30, in the afternoon, a woman was accused of trying to steal food from a superstore and was arrested.

2900 block of Winterhaven Court — On Oct. 31, a woman reported her Coach handbag, containing $900 in cash and designer sunglasses, was stolen from her car during the night.

600 block of Ashwood Parkway — On Oct. 30, at night, a woman reported her car was broken into and several personal identification items were stolen.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 31, at noon, a man said his car was broken into and his laptop and clothes were taken.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 31, at noon, a man reportedly stole a bottle of YSL cologne from a department store.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Oct. 31, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift wine and a jacket from a superstore.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 2, in the afternoon, two young men were arrested and accused of trying to steal a screen protector from a discount superstore.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 3, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 3, in the afternoon, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 3, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 29, in the morning, officers responded to a nonviolent family offense.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Oct. 29, in the evening, officers responded to a nonviolent family offense.

1900 block of Lytham Court — On Nov. 1, in the evening, officers responded to a nonviolent domestic offense.

2500 block of East Madison Drive — On Nov. 3, around noon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 5, in the morning, a woman was arrested f and accused of or simple assault.

Arrests

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Hammond Drive — On Oct. 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear in court.

I-285 / Peachtree Road — On Oct. 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of improper lane usage and driving while unlicensed.

5700 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed and following too closely after an accident.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center East — On Oct. 30, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed and failing to use headlights.

4000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 30, at night, a man was pulled over for a broken headlight. He was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license, no insurance and an expired tag.

4600 block of Shallowford Road — On Oct. 31, after midnight, three people were arrested and accused of marijuana possession charges.

Winters Chapel Road/Peachtree Industrial Road — On Oct. 31, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center East — On Oct. 31, in the early morning, a car was pulled over for an expired tag and invalid insurance. The driver was also and accused of possessing of marijuana and not possessing a driver’s license.

I-285/Peachtree Road — On Oct. 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 1, in the morning a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license following a car accident.

2300 block of Welton Place — On Nov. 1, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of a family offense.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Nov. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Tilly Mill Road — On Nov. 3, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center E — On Nov. 4, at night, a man was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 4, a man was arrested for disorderly conduct under the influence.

Other Incidents

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 29, in the early morning, a 30-year-old man reported he received harassing communications while at a restaurant.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Oct. 29, in the evening, an officer detained five people after observing an illegal narcotic activity taking place. Marijuana was recovered.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 29, in the evening, a man reported harassing communications to police.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 29, at night, a man received a citation following a hit and run accident for improper lane usage.

100 block of Perimeter Center E — On Oct. 30, in the early morning, a woman reported she was receiving harassing communications and texts.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 30, in the afternoon, a man was cited for striking a vehicle outside a department store.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Oct. 30, in the evening, the victim reported credit and identity fraud.

Perimeter Center/ Meadow Lane — On Oct. 31, in the morning, an officer pulled over a vehicle bearing a paper tag that said “test drive.” The car was towed and the driver was cited for a suspended registration and insurance.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 31, in the afternoon, a suspect used the victim’s credit card to buy sunglasses.

I-285 WB/ Shallowford Road — On Nov. 1, after midnight, a 17-year-old driver was pulled over for a broken taillight. He was cited for driving with no insurance.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 1, at night, a man was cited for driving unlicensed.