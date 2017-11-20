Fulton County early voting to run Nov. 27-Dec. 1

Fulton County will hold early voting for the runoff election on Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

Early voting will be held each day, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 18 locations. Early voting polls in Buckhead include the Buckhead Branch Library, 269 Buckhead Ave., and the Northside Branch Library, 3295 Northside Parkway. In Sandy Springs, an early voting poll is the North Fulton Service Center, Room 232, 7741 Roswell Road.

Election Day for the runoff election will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5.

For more information, see fultonelections.com.