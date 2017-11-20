Sandy Springs Police blotter, Oct. 21-Nov. 3

Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department provided the following information from the department’s records. The following incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police between Oct. 21 and Nov. 3.

Burglary

600 block of Mount Paran Road— On Oct. 24, the resident said two unlocked cars, inside an open garage, were entered during the late-night hours. The missing items include two garage door openers, a Louis Vuitton checkbook, purse, wallet, debit and ID cards, and well as a golf bag. One of the credit cards was used on Godby Place in Atlanta.

5500 block of Glenridge Drive — On Oct. 24, the victim said between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. someone entered the apartment without force, and removed an mp3 player.

100 block of Marsh Glen Point — On Oct. 24, two cars, inside a garage, were entered and a checkbook was stolen. The resident said the garage door was open only from 11:30 p.m. until just after midnight.

Cedar Run — On Oct. 29, a 21-year-old woman said sometime overnight, someone came into the unlocked apartment and stole an Xbox game system.

6000 block of Park Avenue — On Oct. 30, someone shattered a glass back door and entered the home, where they took a laptop, phone charger, and several checks. In addition, several other burglaries were reported on this road. Neighbors said they saw a red car park nearby at the wood line, at about the time of the burglaries. Two men got out and walked around the area, but were not seen committing the burglary.

5200 block of Mount Vernon Highway — On Oct. 30, a resident called police and told them her black Audi was stolen from her garage just after 7 p.m. She said she looked out of the window and saw her car driving off, followed by a small silver Mazda. The car was unlocked and the garage door open. The Audi has a push start system.

5900 block of Roswell Road — On Oct. 31, responding to an alarm, cops found that a phone store had been burglarized by someone who entered an empty storefront at 5980 Roswell, then made a hole through the drywall and into the store’s bathroom. Taken were a number of JBL and Onyx speakers from the back room.

5500 block of Roswell Road — On Nov. 1, the resident said someone came into her home and took checks from her safe. She recalled that back on Oct. 12, she noticed her apartment door had been tampered with and found a window open. She did not notice anything out of place and thought nothing more of it until the bank contacted her Oct. 31 to say her checks had been used.

5900 block of Hilderbrand Drive — On Nov. 1, the resident said someone took her weed eater, chainsaw, and leaf blower from her carport.

100 block of Allen Road — On Nov. 3, a woman reported that someone has been coming into her apartment when she is gone and stealing items. She said stamps, photos, and water have been stolen. She said they left pubic hair in her refrigerator.

Theft

7 Concourse Parkway — On Oct. 21, a laptop and projector were stolen from a boardroom inside a hotel.

2090 Dunwoody Club Drive — On Oct. 21, a grocery store manager reported that just after 2 p.m., two men came into the store and stole 15 laundry pod cases and fled. The two suspects dropped most of them as the staff member noticed the theft and yelled at them. The two departed in a white SUV.

8000 block of Roswell Road — A woman said her wife took $900 from the apartment after an argument.

500 block of Northridge Crossing Drive — On Oct. 21, a package was delivered to the wrong address. Someone signed for it. The package contained a Sony camera.

800 block of Perennial Drive — On Oct. 23, someone stole the victim’s trashcan.

8725 Roswell Road — On Oct. 25, a 62-year-old man said he accidentally left his iPhone7 in the bathroom of a coffee shop. During the drive home, he realized it and returned, but the phone was gone. He opened the tracking and found it to be in the area of the grocery store in the same shopping center as the coffee shop. The phone was not located.

2000 block of Spalding Drive — On Oct. 24, a 65-year old man reported that while in France, he was the victim of a pickpocket. He said he tried to report the theft to a French police officer who just laughed and said, “It happens all the time.” The man lost his license, $80 in euros and a credit card.

5866 Roswell Road— On Oct. 28, a 40-year-old man reported his 2010 Lexus LS460 car was stolen from the front parking area of a gas station. The victim said he was gone from the car for only a short time. The car was turned off, but the keys were inside and it was unlocked.

Somehow, someone managed to figure out how to get into the car, then start the car and drive away.

9700 block of Huntcliff Trace — On Nov. 3, a landscape employee said he and his crew left several tools near the roadway. A car drove up and a man got out and took a chainsaw and trimmer, then drove off. He was in a brown Toyota Camry with tinted windows.

5400 block of Glenridge Drive — On Oct. 29, the 21-year-old owner of a 2011 Nissan Sentra reported the car has been stolen during the night.

6500 block of Roswell Road — On Oct. 30, a 28-year old woman reported she accidently left her phone on top of a mirror. She told cops she believed another woman took the phone. She directed the officers to the other woman, who was now at another store. The person suspected of the theft was described as “less than cooperative,” but allowed her pocketbook to be checked. No phone. She left the location. Later, employees of the grocery store at Abernathy and Roswell roads informed the officers someone turned in a phone that turned out to be the victim’s.

6425 Roswell Road — On Oct. 31, cops were called to a Halloween shop just after 4 p.m. They met with a woman who said that while she was helping her son try on a costume, a woman came up to her and bumped her, causing both to fall to the ground. Her purse also spilled during the fall. She interpreted it as an accident, but later, when she went to pay; her wallet was missing from her purse. As the victim realized her wallet was gone, she went outside and saw the woman enter a car, described as an older red sedan, occupied by an older woman and two children. She canceled her cards before they were used.

227 Sandy Springs Place— On Nov. 3, an 83-year-old woman said while grocery shopping, someone took her wallet from her purse. She did not see the person.

Thefts from Vehicles

Between Oct. 21 and Oct. 24, 10 thefts from vehicles were reported. Sixteen thefts from vehicles were reported between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3.

Arrests

2000 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On Oct. 21, cops were called to the area around 8 p.m. on a complaint that a man inside a store was yelling and cursing. The man, who continued to display a bad attitude to the officer, said his mother was taking too much time shopping. He said he didn’t realize he was that loud. He calmed down a bit and as such, avoided the trip down the road of justice. He was charged with disorderly conduct.

Spalding Drive — On Oct. 21, following a traffic stop, the officer noted the smell of marijuana. The driver was “noticeably” nervous, telling the officer his nephew smokes it, and drives his car, but he did not. (This is known as throwing the nephew under the bus.) The driver was taken into custody. The officer noticed the driver fidgeting quite a bit in the back seat. The officer found 22 grams of weed on the back seat that will be credited to the driver.

I-285/Ga. 400 — On Oct. 22, following a traffic stop, an officer noted the smell of marijuana. Also noted was the driver’s attempt to eat the weed. The passenger stashed a joint in her shoe. The driver was arrested for a suspended driver’s license as well as the marijuana. The passenger was cited and released.

Roswell Road and Hammond Road — On Oct. 24, during a traffic stop, citations were issued for possessing marijuana and disorderly conduct.

4600 block of Roswell Road — On Oct. 25, responding to a bank on a fraud-in-progress call, officers located a man who tried to cash a $1,200 check and showed a Texas ID as proof of identification. The teller quickly determined that the check was fraudulent and called the police. The man was arrested despite the insistence by the bank that they did not want to prosecute. The check was on an account owned by a builder who did want to prosecute and as such, the suspect was arrested.

I’m glad the builder, whose check was fraudulently used, stepped up.

Following a traffic stop on I-285 on Oct. 28, the driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Athens, Ga., for probation issues. A warrant also had been issued against the person by the Elberton Police Department.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after officers found him on the side of I-285, asleep, in a Ford Taurus. After several attempts to wake him by banging on the window, he woke and said he was okay. Right about that time, the cops discovered the car was stolen from Milwaukee on Aug. 23. The registered owner was the man’s ex-girlfriend, whom he said he made payments to for the car.

Brothers and sisters out there, let me tell you the gospel on ex-whatever. Making a financial deal with an ex is a deal with the devil. It is the Venus flytrap of revenge. There are many cars to be bought. Don’t buy one from your ex! I should not even have to explain that to you!

6000 block of Harleston Road— On Oct. 28, a 56-year old man said his roommate punched him in the face following an argument in the living room. The victim’s eye was bruised and swollen. The roommate said someone else did it, although his fist was swollen. The argument was over a football game and something about being disrespectful. The suspect was charged with battery. Of course, now, the suspect said he had chest pains and off they went to the hospital. There, he told the doctor he had suicidal thoughts, so they left him at the hospital for evaluation. Later still, the hospital called and said he was no longer needed for care. This obviously didn’t sit well so the suspect refused to climb out of his hospital gown and into his clothing. He was cuffed and escorted to the police car where he did the “fall down” routine, invented by a prisoner some 1,000 years ago, and again, it didn’t work. He was finally placed in the jail.

Adair Lane and Barrington Hills Drive— On Oct. 29, officers responded to a suspicious-person call at an apartment complex and were told a woman had entered the leasing office during business hours and solicited money she said she needed for her child. The woman looked to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was not a resident. The officers later found a woman matching the description, in the company of a man, walking in the parking lot nearby. The officers stopped and told the pair they wanted to talk. The man ran. The woman remained. The man was eventually scooped up and returned to where the officers were stationed. Officers later found just under 400 Xanax tablets in the woman’s possession. Both were charged with narcotics violations.

An officer said he was checking a hotel lot around 12:30 a.m. when he saw a man and woman sitting in a car filled with smoke, ala Cheech and Chong. They were later cited for misdemeanor marijuana charges.

Other Incidents

500 block of Northridge Road — On Oct. 22, a 43-year-old man was found dead by his friend after they spent the night out and then in, using drugs and drinking alcohol. The following afternoon, when the complainant woke, she walked out to the living room to find the victim lying on the carpet, deceased. The complainant said they did cocaine and other drugs.

SCAM: A 29-year-old woman said she received a phone call from someone identifying himself as U.S. Deputy Marshal Davis, and he had an arrest warrant for her because she missed jury duty. She said she didn’t know anything about it. The suspect sent an email with a fraudulent affidavit for arrest. She fell for the scam, bought a $290 pre-paid debit card, and gave him the info. He then demanded another $290 at which time the victim suspected something was amiss. She then called the cops.

We’re getting into the holiday season, so here comes the secret shopper frauds. A 36-year-old woman received a letter from The Secret Customer. The letter contained a check for $3,575.98 from the Datalock Co. in L.A. The letter gave specific instructions on what to do, which, you may already know: 1. Deposit the check ; 2. Keep most for the Secret Customer shopping; 3. Send the balance by way of a check from your account, to the address given to you. Hopefully they’ll convince you to wire the “balance” before the bank tells you the other check was fake. It looks like family members recognized the scam and stopped her from completing it.

6900 block of Sandy Springs Circle — On Oct. 31, a 24-year-old woman reported she had listed a cabinet for sale on Craigslist. “Melissa” contacted her via text on Google Voice. Melissa sent a cashier’s check from a bank in Columbia, S.C., for the amount of $1,750. She was instructed to keep $750 and send the balance of $1,000 to a Walmart wire address. Unfortunately, she did so and sent the money to a Walmart in St. Marys, Ga., before suspecting she had been scammed.

St. Joseph’s Hospital — On Oct. 29, officers were called to the emergency room regarding a person shot. They were told the man came into the ER with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He had been driven to the hospital by his roommate. The man said he was drinking vodka and beer and cleaning his .25-caliber pistol when it discharged a bullet into his leg. Officers went to the man’s apartment on The South Chace and found the gun as well as some marijuana. The man was later charged with reckless conduct and disorderly conduct.

A 71-year-old man said he had an existing loan with a bank. He received a call from someone claiming to be an employee of the bank, who told him that the bank mistakenly placed extra money in his account, at a separate bank, and asked him to deposit those funds, $787,000, into another account in that separate bank. That bank contacted him and said the call was a fraud, that the money had been stolen from a trucking company. The man did not lose any funds in the attempted fraud.

A 20-year-old man reported he was a victim of extortion. He told cops he received a Facebook friend request from a woman named “Sandy” whom he did not know. They talked back and forth and exchanged Skype screen names and later video chatted. “Sandy” later told him she accessed his computer and now possessed photos and videos of a “lewd” nature, and would send the photos to family and friends if money was not sent to her. He was told to send $400 via Western Union to an address in the Philippines. He was later told to send another $400. He sent $400, but reported the incident prior to sending the rest.