DeKalb to conduct emergency sewer line repairs Nov. 27 near Brookhaven

A single lane of Peachtree Road near the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27, as crews complete emergency sewer line repairs near 4945 Peachtree Road behind the Brookhaven Whole Foods in the city of Chamblee.

Motorists and MARTA passengers that use Peachtree Road at the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard intersection should expect delays and plan for extra commuting time. Lane closure signs will be in the area alerting drivers to the construction zone and local traffic restrictions. For more information, visit the DeKalb County Departmentof Watershed Management website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

DeKalb County is currently undertaking a $1.345 billion Capital Improvement Program with DWM crews assessing and repairing lines to improve sewer service to the community by increasing capacity and reducing sanitary sewer overflows in the area, according to a DeKalb County press release.