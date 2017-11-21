Dunwoody Police Department issues 10 citations in pedestrian safety operation

The Dunwoody Police Department conducted a pedestrian safety enforcement operation Nov. 17 that focused on motorists who failed to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians, resulting in 10 citations being issued, according to a press release.

The pedestrian enforcement operation was conducted at the crosswalk on North Peachtree Road in front of Chesnut Charter Elementary School, which specifically focused on drivers and pedestrians who were violating right-of-way laws. Ten citations for violating the Right of Way in Crosswalk ordinance were issued and numerous people were educated by officers about the law.

The Dunwoody Police Department strongly encourages members of the community to follow basic safe practices:

• Drivers should be on the lookout for and stop for pedestrians.

• Drivers should stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk and stay stopped until the pedestrian is two traffic lanes away or has reached the sidewalk.

• Pedestrians should use a crosswalk when crossing the street and obey pedestrian signals.

• Pedestrians should look both ways for traffic before crossing and ensure cars are yielding before crossing. Remember that having the right-of-way does not prevent you from being seriously injured by a driver who is not paying attention. Traffic safety is everyone’s personal responsibility.

• Pedestrians should wear bright colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight when walking during hours of darkness. Be visible!