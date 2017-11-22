DeKalb County flood hazard map open houses Dec. 6 and 7

DeKalb County’s flood risk information has been revised and updated flood hazard maps will be available for review online at in two upcoming meetings Dec. 6 and 7.

Revisions to the maps may affect residents and business owners in Brookhaven and Dunwoody, as well as other areas of DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Roads and Drainage Department will host a flood hazard map open house on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive, in Decatur.

The city of Dunwoody will hold a flood risk open house on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kingswood United Methodist Church in Room 212 in the Community Life Center, 4896 North Peachtree Road.

Residents can view the new preliminary maps online at GeorgiaDFIRM.com. DeKalb County staff, local officials, representatives from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Federal Emergency Management Agency will be on hand to answer questions. For Dunwoody questions, call Rich Edinger at 678-382-6801 or rich.edinger@dunwoodyga.gov.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Roads and Drainage Department at 404-294-2878 or click here.