DeKalb County flood hazard map open house Dec. 6

The DeKalb County Roads and Drainage Department will host a flood hazard map open house on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive, in Decatur, Ga.

DeKalb County’s flood risk information has been revised and updated flood hazard maps will be available for review. Revisions to these mapping products may affect residents and business owners in unincorporated DeKalb County, Atlanta, Avondale Estates, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Clarkston, Decatur, Doraville, Dunwoody and Tucker.

The city of Dunwoody will have its own flood risk open house on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kingswood United Methodist Church in Room 212 in the Community Life Center, 4896 North Peachtree Road.

Residents can view the new preliminary maps online at www.GeorgiaDFIRM.com. DeKalb County staff, local officials, representatives from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Federal Emergency Management Agency will be on hand to answer questions. For Dunwoody questions, call Rich Edinger at 678-382-6801 or rich.edinger@dunwoodyga.gov.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Roads and Drainage Department at 404-294-2878 or click here.