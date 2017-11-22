Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Dyana Bagby Posted by on November 22, 2017.

Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber announces 2018 board of directors

The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber has announced their 2018 board of directors:

  • Jeanne Landry, Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, VP of Human Resources — Chair
  • Bill Baker, Perimeter Mall, General Growth Properties, Senior General Manager — Vice-Chair
  • Jonathan Rosen, Entaire Global Companies a division of Synovus, Regional CEO — Treasurer
  • Mallard Holliday, Cox Enterprises, Inc., Vice President Public Affairs – Cox Communications — Secretary
  • David Toolan, Oldcastle, Inc., Deputy General Counsel — Immediate Past Chair
  • Tim Cahill, Crowne Plaza Ravinia, Director of Sales & Marketing — Director – Term Ending 2018
  • Robert Dunn, State Farm Insurance Company, HR Director — Director – Term ending 2018
  • Brent Morris, Peachtree Benefit Group Insurance Broker Consultant — Director – Term Ending 2019
  • Shavonne Reed, Elekta, Marketing Manager Service — Director – Term Ending 2019
  • Heyward Wescott, Custom Signs Today, Owner — Director at Large – Term Expires 2018
  • Michael Starling, City of Dunwoody, Economic Development Director — 2018 Ex-Officio Director
  • Eric Linton, City of Dunwoody, City Manager — 2018 Ex-Officio Director

For more information on the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber visit www.perimeterchamber.com or call 678-244-9700.

 

Dyana Bagby

About Dyana Bagby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*