Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber announces 2018 board of directors

The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber has announced their 2018 board of directors:

Jeanne Landry, Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, VP of Human Resources — Chair

Bill Baker, Perimeter Mall, General Growth Properties, Senior General Manager — Vice-Chair

Jonathan Rosen, Entaire Global Companies a division of Synovus, Regional CEO — Treasurer

Mallard Holliday, Cox Enterprises, Inc., Vice President Public Affairs – Cox Communications — Secretary

David Toolan, Oldcastle, Inc., Deputy General Counsel — Immediate Past Chair

Tim Cahill, Crowne Plaza Ravinia, Director of Sales & Marketing — Director – Term Ending 2018

Robert Dunn, State Farm Insurance Company, HR Director — Director – Term ending 2018

Brent Morris, Peachtree Benefit Group Insurance Broker Consultant — Director – Term Ending 2019

Shavonne Reed, Elekta, Marketing Manager Service — Director – Term Ending 2019

Heyward Wescott, Custom Signs Today, Owner — Director at Large – Term Expires 2018

Michael Starling, City of Dunwoody, Economic Development Director — 2018 Ex-Officio Director

Eric Linton, City of Dunwoody, City Manager — 2018 Ex-Officio Director

For more information on the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber visit www.perimeterchamber.com or call 678-244-9700.