Photos: Macy’s Great Tree Lighting at Buckhead’s Lenox Square

Macy’s in Buckhead’s Lenox Square celebrated the 70th Annual Great Tree Lighting Nov. 19, an iconic holiday tradition in Buckhead.

Before the 56-foot tree was lit, CeeLo Green, contemporary Christian band Casting Crowns, country singer RaeLynn and “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Angelica Hale performed. Sarah Smith Elementary students also performed a holiday song.

Photos by Asep Mawardi.

