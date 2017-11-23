Dunwoody to pay project management company $150K to oversee parks projects

The Dunwoody mayor and City Council approved Nov. 13 a $150,000 contract with Comprehensive Program Solutions to provide program management services for the first phase of the Brook Run Park master plan project and assisting in the construction of the new baseball fields at Brook Run Park.

Comprehensive Program Solutions was hired last year to provide program management services for the renovation of the new City Hall. The company will also be providing program management of the city-owned North Shallowford Road building to be renovated into a training space for the police department as well as a community event space.

For the first phase of Brook Run Park, CPS will specifically be providing project management for the renovation of the Great Lawn, the addition of new parking and picnic areas, the installation of the new multi-use fields at the back of the park, and the addition of a frisbee golf course, also at the back of the park. Plans are to begin phase one plans early next year and complete them within three years.