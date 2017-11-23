NPU-B holding business representative election

NPU-B will hold an election for its business representatives on Nov. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. The election will be held in the Cathedral of St. Philip, located at 2744 Peachtree Road, where NPU-B hosts its monthly meetings.

NPU-B bylaws call for electing 12 business representatives to the board. They must be an owner, partner or employee of the business they will represent. The business must be located within the NPU-B boundaries and the representative must live in the city of Atlanta. Voters must reside in the city of Atlanta.

Thirteen candidates have declared they want to run for a position or run for re-election. They are:

Bill Murray

Cathy Boston

Kim Bondurant

Jim Cosgrove

Jason Kendall

Randall Kent

Abbie Shepherd

Bob Stasiowski

Cory Tibbs

Mark Tiller

Brian Ward

David Stephenson

Ben Howard