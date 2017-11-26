Dunwoody’s new City Hall move-in slated to start next month

Dunwoody city government’s move from 41 Perimeter Center East to the new City Hall at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road is expected to begin Dec. 15, with the police department set to be the first department to make the move.

Buildout of the new building is expected to be mostly completed by Dec. 1, City Manager Eric Linton told the mayor and city council at the Nov. 13 meeting. The police department will move first and should be completely operational out of the new building by Dec. 18, he said. Court services are slated to begin moving Dec. 21, with the finance and communications departments moving Dec. 26 and Public Works relocating Dec. 28. All City Hall services are expected to be fully operational by Jan. 2, when the City Council will hold its first meeting in the new building.

The first meeting should also be available to view via online streaming with the installation of new audiovisual operations.

The 45,000 square-foot building is the city’s first wholly-owned City Hall complex and was purchased for $8.05 million. The city has been leasing approximately the same amount of square feet at 41 Perimeter Center East to use as City Hall.