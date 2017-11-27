Dunwoody joins Brookhaven, Chamblee for signal, light contract

Dunwoody is joining Brookhaven and Chamblee for a shared services contract to provide traffic signal, sign and streetlight maintenance, with Dunwoody issuing the request for proposal on behalf of the three cities.

At the Nov. 13 council meeting, the council approved hiring Sunbelt Traffic LLC for the contract. Each city will enter into its own contract and pay only for the days and materials used in that city.

“By sharing this service, each city will have access to a local signal maintenance crew without having to bear the entire cost of a full-time crew,” Public Works Director Michael Smith stated in a memo to the council.

Dunwoody’s traffic signal budget is $288,000 from Public Works and another $100,000 is budgeted for sign replacement in the road maintenance budget.