Brookhaven Police gain use of MARTA station cameras

MARTA Police are now allowing the Brookhaven Police Department access to the department’s surveillance cameras at the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe station as a way to attempt to locate people breaking into cars and homes along Dresden Drive and Historic Brookhaven.

Brookhaven Chief Gary Yandura at the Nov. 14 work session said he had reached out to MARTA officials requesting the sharing of the cameras.

“Groups of youths are coming from Atlanta and breaking into cars and houses … so we want to monitor that area,” Yandura said.

Yandura said police are seeing groups of teens numbering four to 10 in a group coming to Brookhaven from Atlanta. He said city police would also be installing their own cameras near the MARTA station to monitor the area and to try to locate suspects.

“I know that’s been a concern for a lot of citizens on social media,” Mayor John Ernst said of the break-ins.