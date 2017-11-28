‘Light Up Brookhaven’ set for Nov. 30

The city of Brookhaven is hosting its annual “Light Up Brookhaven” tree lighting event on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The event will include lighting the Christmas tree and Hanukkah display at 7 p.m., preceded by musical entertainment, free crafts and refreshments, a hot chocolate sale hosted by local Girl Scouts, and a visit from Santa with whom parents can take pictures of the kids. Toys for Tots donations will also be accepted.

“We invite everyone to come out and experience this annual tradition and enjoy Blackburn Park decked out for the holidays,” Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden said.