Brookhaven jewelry store robbed by suspects disguised as elderly men

Two suspects disguised as elderly men robbed a Brookhaven jewelry story on Tuesday, Nov. 28, and escaped with numerous pieces of jewelry.

Brookhaven Police and Chief Gary Yandura report the two suspects were able to buzz in at Ermitage Jewelry, located at 1442 Dresden Drive, with one suspect armed with a black handgun. The suspects pepper sprayed the store employees and tied them up using plastic ties, according to police. The incident occurred about 11 a.m.

The suspects escaped on foot.

The first suspect was wearing a white baseball cap, blue jacket, dark sunglasses, dark color pants and black shoes. The second suspect was wearing a dark color jacket, light blue button up shirt, sunglasses, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and he was also carrying a black revolver. There is no suspect vehicle description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta (www.crimestoppersatlanta.org) by calling 404-577-TI

PS (8477).