Brookhaven Police blotter, Nov. 12-18

From Brookhaven police reports dated Nov. 12 through Nov. 18. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 12, a car was reported stolen at midnight.

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Nov. 12, after midnight, a street gun robbery took place.

4100 block of Gables Drive — On Nov. 12, in the afternoon, a burglary to a residence was reported.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 12, in the evening, parts were stolen from a vehicle.

2100 block of Fairway Circle — On Nov. 12, in the evening, a forced-entry burglary took place.

3100 block of Caldwell Road — On Nov. 13, in the morning, items were reported missing from a car.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 13, in the morning, a shoplifting incident took place.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Nov. 13, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Nov. 14, in the morning, two burglaries to residences were reported.

2200 block Lake Boulevard — On Nov. 14, in the afternoon, a theft of services incident took place.

300 block of Windmont Drive — On Nov. 14, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.

1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On Nov. 14, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.

3100 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 14, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.

300 block of Windmont Drive — On Nov. 14, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.

1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On Nov. 15, in the early morning, items were reported stolen from a car.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 15, a car was stolen in the early morning.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 15, in the early morning, a robbery took place.

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Nov. 15, in the early morning, a theft was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 15, in the morning, a shoplifting incident took place.

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Nov. 15, in the morning, a theft occurred.

3400 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 15, in the afternoon, items were reported stolen from a car.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 15, in the evening, a forced-entry burglary to a business was reported.

Assault

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 13, at night, a simple assault took place.

4100 block of Ashwoody Trace — On Nov. 14, after midnight, a simple battery took place.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 14, in the evening, an aggravated assault involving a gun took place.

1200 block of Gables Drive — On Nov. 14, at night, a simple assault was reported.

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Nov. 14, at night, a simple battery incident took place.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 15, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault.

Arrests

200 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Nov. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

North Druid Hills/Peachtree Road — On Nov. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested for permitting an unlicensed person to drive, and the driver was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 12, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 13, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

100 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Nov. 13, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 13, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On Nov. 14, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession charges.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 14, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

4100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Nov. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of forgery in the fourth degree.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without headlights.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, impaired by .08 more than three hours later.