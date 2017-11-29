Buckhead police blotter, Oct. 29-Nov. 11

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Oct. 29 and Nov. 11, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.

Aggravated Assault

800 block of Holmes Street— Nov. 6

Burglary

500 block of Northside Circle — Oct. 29

3500 block of Roxboro Road — Oct. 29

1300 block of Northside Drive — Nov. 1

1000 block of Huff Road — Nov. 2

1900 block of La Dawn Lane — Nov. 2

1900 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Nov. 2

1800 block of Marietta Boulevard — Nov. 3

3200 block of East Wood Valley Road — Nov. 3

1300 block of Northside Drive — Nov. 3

1700 block of Johnson Road — Nov. 5

2000 block of River Way — Nov. 6

3200 block of Paces Ferry Place — Nov. 7

3200 block of Roswell Road — Nov. 7

1900 block of Monroe Drive — Nov. 8

500 block of Main Street — Nov. 9

2000 block of Hatteras Way — Nov. 10

1400 block of Monroe Drive — Nov. 10

Robbery

2700 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 29

1300 block of North Highland Avenue — Oct. 30

100 block of Roswell Court— Oct. 31

2200 block of Mauldin Street — Oct. 31

2200 block of Defoors Mill Drive — Nov. 2

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Nov. 2

2500 block of Piedmont Road — Nov. 2

3000 block of Piedmont Road — Nov. 3

3200 block of Mathieson Drive — Nov. 3

700 block of Fountainhead Drive — Nov. 4

3000 block of Shadowlawn Avenue — Nov. 5

3800 block of Roswell Road — Nov. 5

600 block of Morosgo Drive — Nov. 7

3000 block of Piedmont Road — Nov. 7

Larceny

Between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, there were 71 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 36 cases of larceny and shoplifting reported. Between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11, there were 69 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 45 cases of larceny and shoplifting reported.

Auto Theft

There were 15 reported auto thefts from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4

There were 17 reported auto thefts from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11.