Buckhead police blotter, Oct. 29-Nov. 11

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Oct. 29 and Nov. 11, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.
Aggravated Assault
800 block of Holmes Street— Nov. 6
Burglary
500 block of Northside Circle — Oct. 29
3500 block of Roxboro Road — Oct. 29
1300 block of Northside Drive — Nov. 1
1000 block of Huff Road — Nov. 2
1900 block of La Dawn Lane — Nov. 2
1900 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Nov. 2
1800 block of Marietta Boulevard — Nov. 3
3200 block of East Wood Valley Road — Nov. 3
1300 block of Northside Drive — Nov. 3
1700 block of Johnson Road — Nov. 5
2000 block of River Way — Nov. 6
3200 block of Paces Ferry Place — Nov. 7
3200 block of Roswell Road — Nov. 7
1900 block of Monroe Drive — Nov. 8
500 block of Main Street — Nov. 9
2000 block of Hatteras Way — Nov. 10
1400 block of Monroe Drive — Nov. 10
Robbery
2700 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 29
1300 block of North Highland Avenue — Oct. 30
100 block of Roswell Court— Oct. 31
2200 block of Mauldin Street — Oct. 31
2200 block of Defoors Mill Drive — Nov. 2
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Nov. 2
2500 block of Piedmont Road — Nov. 2
3000 block of Piedmont Road — Nov. 3
3200 block of Mathieson Drive — Nov. 3
700 block of Fountainhead Drive — Nov. 4
3000 block of Shadowlawn Avenue — Nov. 5
3800 block of Roswell Road — Nov. 5
600 block of Morosgo Drive — Nov. 7
3000 block of Piedmont Road — Nov. 7
Larceny
Between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, there were 71 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 36 cases of larceny and shoplifting reported. Between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11, there were 69 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 45 cases of larceny and shoplifting reported.
Auto Theft
There were 15 reported auto thefts from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4
There were 17 reported auto thefts from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11.