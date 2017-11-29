Dunwoody Police blotter, Nov. 12-18

From Dunwoody Police reports dated Nov. 12 through Nov. 18. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On Nov. 12, someone reported that two chop saws, two ground compactors and a cordless drill were stolen during the night from a construction site. Someone at another site reported Nov. 13 that it had been burglarized, with the loss of a chop saw and a generator.

5100 block of Chalet Court — On Nov. 12, in the morning, a man reported that his home was forcefully entered and burglarized.

2600 block of Peeler Road — On Nov. 12, in the afternoon, a woman reported an attempted burglary of her home.

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Nov. 13, in the morning, a man reported a forced-entry burglary in progress.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 12, in the afternoon, a woman reported her ZTE Zmax Pro cellphone missing.

8400 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On Nov. 13, in the morning, a man reported rims and tires were removed from his car, which then had been supported with two rocks.

1300 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On Nov. 13, in the morning, a woman reported that her wheels had been removed from her car sometime overnight.

4400 block of Pineridge Circle — On Nov. 12, at night, a woman reported someone tried to enter her Mustang.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 13, during the day, a woman said her laptop was stolen from her hotel room.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 13, in the afternoon, a woman said diapers and a Medicare card were stolen from her car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 13, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested for shoplifting $16 worth of merchandise at a discount superstore.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Nov. 14, at night, a man reported a book bag was missing from his car. It contained earphones, gym shorts and a folder with resumes, he said.

100 block of Perimeter Trace — On Nov. 14, in the early morning, officers were dispatched on several reports of auto break-ins at a parking deck. One man said his wallet, containing various cards, a driver’s license, and $40 cash, was stolen from his car. A woman said her laptop was stolen. At least 15 others filed reports of cars being entered, too. A puncturing device or a jimmy tool was thought to have been used in many of the incidents.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 13, in the evening, someone broke the glass to a car window, taking a backpack containing a MacBook.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 13, at night, employees of a department store caught one member of a pair accused of stealing a pair of Ugg boots. Both were under 18.

100 block of Ravinia Drive — On Nov. 14, in the afternoon, a woman said her new iPhone 8 was stolen from her desk.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — Overnight into Nov. 15, someone stole a 2009 Honda Accord.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal a Kendra Scott necklace and a Londyn necklace from a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 15, in the afternoon, two woman were caught and accused of trying to shoplift a Versace gift set from a department store. They were arrested.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 15, in the evening, someone attempted to shoplift cosmetics from a beauty store.

2400 block of Brookhurst Drive — On Nov. 15, in the evening, a man said a baby carrier was stolen.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 16, in the evening, a man reported two laptops missing from his car. Both were recovered.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 17, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Nov. 17, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 13, at noon, a dispute took place at a restaurant.

300 block of Perimeter Center — On Nov. 12, in the early evening, an officer was needed to break up a dispute.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 14, at noon, a simple assault took place during an alleged shoplifting in progress at a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 14, in the afternoon, officers were dispatched to deal with an armed man near a loading dock.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On Nov. 15, in the afternoon, an officer responded to a civil dispute.

Arrests

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 12, in the morning, an 18-year-old male was arrested and accused of reckless driving and speeding.

I-285/Shallowford Road — On Nov. 12, in the morning, a woman was stopped for failing to move over for stopped emergency vehicles and accused of driving with a suspended license. She was arrested.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 12, in the morning, an officer stopped a car for a window tint violation. The driver, who was unlicensed, was arrested and accused of charges related to the violation.

4800 block of Peachtree Road/ Peeler Road — On Nov. 13, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of leaving the scene of an accident after a hit-and-run accident.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 14, in the evening, a woman was arrested following a traffic stop and accused of driving with a suspended license and no tag light.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of speeding and reckless driving.

4400 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Nov. 15, in the morning, a wanted person was located following a traffic stop. She was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed and failing to obey traffic control devices.