Sandy Springs Police blotter, Nov. 4-14

Capt. Steve Rose provided the following information, which represents some of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police from Nov. 4 to Nov. 14.

Burglary

5600 block of Roswell Road — On Nov. 4, the resident left her apartment at 6 p.m. and returned just after midnight. She told cops that her unlocked back door was open when she and her husband returned. Jewelry and cash were missing.

2200 block of Monterey Parkway — On Nov. 4, the complainant said he was checking on a neighbor’s apartment while he was out of town. He told the officers someone took a 48-inch Vizio TV. The entry point appears to have been a sliding glass door.

2000 block of Wheaton Way — On Nov. 4, someone forced entry to the sales trailer of the John Wieland community. A laptop and TV went missing.

5600 block of Roswell Road — On Nov. 4, the two resident victims said someone came into the apartment by way of a window. Missing is a vaporizer and E-Juice. Also missing is a DC backpack and Bluetooth speaker.

6100 block of Roswell Road — On Nov. 6, someone broke into the bottom floor of the parking deck (under construction) and into an equipment and office area. Three storage trailers were entered and several construction items were taken, including copper, electrical devices and other items.

200 block of Mount Vernon Highway — On Nov. 7, a construction manager reported that several tools were stolen from the construction area.

5600 block of Roswell Road — On Nov. 7, the resident said she returned home and found a bedroom window damaged. Missing from the apartment is a Galaxy cellphone, Samsung Tablet, electric guitar, coins, and a Michael Kors wallet.

6600 block of Roswell Road — On Nov. 13, Someone used a rock to smash the glass window on the storefront of a shoe repair business. A cash register and $140 contained inside were taken. The next-door business said his camera picked up movement, but no image, of a person walking nearby at 4 a.m.

Robbery

1050 block of Hammond Drive — On Nov. 11, an 18-year-old woman reported that she and her boyfriend were walking from the apartment parking lot to the apartment when a man snatched the phone that she was using as she talked. He ran to a maroon Toyota Camry and fled.

7855 Roswell Road — On Nov. 11, an adult store reported a robbery just after 11 p.m.

Northwood Drive — On Nov. 13, a man reported that around 5 a.m., while walking on Northwood Drive, three men jumped him from behind some shrubbery. They pulled a gun and took his wallet, phone, and $100 cash.

Theft

1100 Hammond Drive— On Nov. 4, an 80-year-old man reported that he was at a bagel restaurant around 2:30 p.m. He noticed his wallet was not in his gym shorts. The staff informed him that no wallet had been turned in. He drove to a home improvement store, where he had been previously, but did not locate it. He returned to the restaurant and was told that someone turned the wallet in. $460 in cash was missing. An employee said he saw a man go into the men’s room, then return and turn in the wallet.

5500 block of Roswell Road — On Nov. 4, a construction trailer was burglarized overnight. Missing are tools and a TV.

A 58-year-old man said someone stole his wallet, driver’s license, and other items from his locker at the gym. He believes someone watched him set the lock code and then came in and took the items. By the time he canceled his cards, two of them had been used, one at the nearby GameStop store and another at a Foot Locker. Total hit on the wallet was just over $500.

6000 block of Riverside Drive — On Nov. 6, a resident reported that several items were stolen from the residence over a period of time beginning Oct. 25.

300 block of Carpenter Drive — On Nov. 6, a 73-year-old man reported his 2001 Chrysler Town and Country car was stolen sometime during the daytime hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:43 p.m.