Trees Atlanta to provide Dunwoody road landscaping

The Dunwoody City Council on Nov. 13 approved an $83,039 contract plus 10 percent contingency with Trees Atlanta to install landscaping around the Tilly Mill and North Peachtree roads intersection.

As part of the contract, Trees Atlanta will provide a two-year maintenance plan for the landscaping.The plan includes the planting of more than 150 small trees and 400 shrubs.