Brookhaven to get jump-start on 2018 paving schedule

An additional 17 streets in Brookhaven will begin being paved this year as part of a $1.4 million 2017 budget amendment approved Nov. 28 by the City Council.

The approval of the nearly 5 miles of roads that were originally planned to be paved next year is so the city can take advantage of 2017 prices.

“With the recent passage of the SPLOST sales tax, we anticipate there will be more demand for paving in 2018, which will likely drive the price up. We are locking in the 2017 contract prices, so we can get the most out of our available funds,” Public Works Director Hari Karikaran said in a prepared statement.

In April, the Brookhaven City Council approved a $4.72 million contract with C.W. Matthews for paving 58 streets for a total of 10.7 lane-miles. Cost savings identified in September allowed for an additional 1.5 lane-miles to be paved in October with a further 4.94 lane-miles being approved at the Nov. 28 meeting.

The roads to be paved beginning this year and slated to be completed by March are: