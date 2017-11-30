Dunwoody Police seek diamond thief

Dunwoody Police are searching for a man who stole more than $20,000 in diamonds from a local jeweler.

The incident happened Nov. 22 at Helzberg Diamonds in Perimeter Mall at about 10:58 a.m. According to police, a male suspect entered the store and asked to see a 1.5 carat diamond. After getting that diamond, the suspect then asked to see a 2 carat diamond. When the 2 carat diamond was presented to him, he grabbed both diamonds and ran from the store. Police say both diamonds are valued at $20,998.

The suspect is believed to have conducted a similar diamond robbery at a Cumberland Mall jewelry story in Cobb County, according to a police report.

Anyone with information is aced to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) 24 hours a day or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.