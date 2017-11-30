Historic Buckhead mansion faces partial demolition

A historic Buckhead mansion designed by a prominent Atlanta architect faces partial demolition.

The house, known locally as the Pink Palace, was designed by Philip Trammell Shutze, the designer of the Atlanta History Center’s Swan House and other prominent local buildings.

The owner of the mansion plans to subdivide the lot into three lots and demolish part of the home, according to permit applications filed with the city of Atlanta. The owner applied for a permit to subdivide the lot Nov. 21, and in October received a permit to demolish a portion of the home, according to city documents.

The 1929 mansion, also known as the Rhodes House, is located at 541 West Paces Ferry Road near the Governor’s Mansion.

NPU-A will review the plan to subdivide the lot at its monthly meeting on Dec. 5. The plan will then go before the Subdivision Review Committee on Dec. 20.

The permit to demolish a portion of the home was issued Oct. 12, according to city documents.

The owner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark McDonald, president and CEO of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, said in response to news about the property that the city needs a review process for demolishing historic homes. Atlanta has no process for reviewing demolitions of potentially historic homes or offering preservation incentives.

“While the Georgia Trust is not aware of what portion of the building is going to be torn down, we think it’s unfortunate that there is not a review process for demolishing historic properties,” McDonald said. “There should be a review process so neighbors, residents and preservation groups can provide input on the plans,” he said.

McDonald also said that it is unfortunate Shutze-designed properties have been demolished in recent years, including the Maddox House, a mansion that was located on Tuxedo Road and demolished in early 2016.