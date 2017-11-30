‘Light Up Brookhaven’ postponed to Dec. 13

The city of Brookhaven’s annual “Light Up Brookhaven” event originally scheduled for today, Nov. 30, will be postponed due to weather conditions. Light Up Brookhaven will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m.at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

“In an abundance of caution as the tree lighting event includes a lot of electrical equipment and young performers on stage, we must postpone the event,” said Brookhaven Communications Manager Ann Marie Quill. “In the meantime, we are working on a contingency plan to move the celebration indoors with a remote tree lighting in the event of rain on December 13.”

The event will include lighting the Christmas tree and Hanukkah display at 7 p.m., preceded by musical entertainment, free crafts and refreshments, a hot chocolate sale hosted by local Girl Scouts, and a visit from Santa with whom parents can take pictures of the kids. Toys for Tots donations will also be accepted.

“We invite everyone to come out and experience this annual tradition and enjoy Blackburn Park decked out for the holidays,” said Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden.