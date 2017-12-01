Atlanta to host public meeting on renewable energy plan

The city of Atlanta is hosting a public meeting in Buckhead on Dec. 7 to discuss the city’s plan to use only renewable energy by 2035.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Phillip, located at 2744 Peachtree Road. Free dinner and childcare will be provided. Register here.

The city’s plan to transition to using 100 percent renewable energy was passed by Atlanta City Council earlier this year in May. Buildings operated by the city are planned to make the transition by 2025, according to the ordinance.